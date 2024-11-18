Sunrise brief: California utilities scapegoat rooftop solar for high electricity rates

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

The grid’s new secret weapon: Your home Rising energy costs and environmental concerns are pushing buyers toward sustainable features, making virtual power plant capability a valuable selling point.

Understanding renewable energy ‘drought’ at solar, wind sites A research team based across Canada, China and the U.S. said developers must stop focusing not only resource availability, and also consider resource variability and resource extremeness, to avoid extreme or prolonged reductions in renewable power generation at solar and wind sites.

Massachusetts House passes climate bill, setting example for other states to follow The Massachusetts bill includes siting reform, which will help speed the buildout of solar and other clean energy technologies.

Solar powers past wind For the first time, solar photovoltaics generated more electricity than wind in a single month, according to the EIA.

Meyer Burger loses biggest customer, questions business viability Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger faces a significant setback as its largest U.S. customer, D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, has terminated a long-term agreement to purchase solar panels from its Arizona facility.

California utilities scapegoat rooftop solar for high electricity rates Utilities in California and nationwide are fighting rooftop solar, the major threat to their effective monopoly on the electricity market, said the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA).

Polysilicon prices decline amid rising inventories, weak demand In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.