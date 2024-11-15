In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Maxeon solar panels shipped from Mexico denied entry to U.S.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection blocked Maxeon products despite “having provided clear and objective evidence” of a compliant supply chain.
Solar stocks plummet, market is “wildly emotional” about Trump
Solar stocks have shed value following the Trump election, but residential solar provider Sunnova chief executive officer John Berger said believes the market is misunderstanding the strength of the industry under the Trump administration.
Enphase Energy to cut 17% of workforce, shut down production in Mexico
Enphase Energy says it plans to restructure its operations, reducing its global workforce by 17% – about 500 employees and contractors – and closing its contract manufacturing site in Mexico.
For the first time, solar photovoltaics generated more electricity than wind in a single month, according to the EIA.
Anza platform now lists U.S.-made solar cells and modules
The software-based procurement platform is expanded to help solar buyers be sure they’re purchasing domestically produced solar cells and modules.
