The grid’s new secret weapon: Your home

The lights went out in Texas this summer. Not for hours. For days. As temperatures soared past 90 degrees, Hurricane Beryl knocked out power to over one million homes. Emergency rooms filled with heat victims. Nursing homes scrambled to keep oxygen machines running. Across Houston, freezers thawed and food rotted while grocery stores sat dark.

Then came Milton and Helene, tearing down power lines and flooding substations up the East Coast. Three major hurricanes. Millions without power. A preview of what happens when nineteenth-century infrastructure meets twenty-first-century storms.

But some communities are finding a way to keep their lights on, even as the grid fails. They’re using virtual power plants (VPP), and it’s already working. For homeowners, joining a VPP isn’t just about being a good neighbor. In these uncertain times, it might just be one of the smartest moves you can make for your home and your wallet.

What is a virtual power plant, anyway?

Don’t let the name fool you – a virtual power plant isn’t some kind of Matrix-style simulation. It’s a real, interconnected network of energy resources spread across multiple locations. A VPP integrates diverse energy sources such as residential solar panels, home batteries, thermostats, electric vehicles and EV chargers, HVAC systems, smart appliances, and even commercial systems across multiple locations.

At the center of a VPP lies sophisticated software orchestrating this complex mix of energy resources. This advanced technology continuously monitors real-time energy production and consumption while predicting future demand and supply patterns. By maintaining constant communication with grid operators, the system enables swift, precise responses to fluctuating electricity needs.

The true strength of VPPs lies in their adaptability. Clouds blocking the solar panels? Homes with batteries can pick up the slack. Everyone cranks their AC at sunset? Some households volunteer to pre-cool their homes earlier in the day. A transformer blows in one neighborhood? Homes nearby can share power to keep the lights on. It’s like a neighborhood-wide game of give and take, but with electricity – and it means fewer blackouts for everyone.

Why you should join a VPP

By joining a VPP, you’re stepping into an active role in a smarter, more responsive energy ecosystem designed to benefit you, your community, and the broader power grid. It’s a rare win-win-win scenario.

You’ll slash your energy costs while supercharging your return on investment

Let’s talk dollars and common sense. A VPP transforms your home’s setup from a simple savings tool into a revenue-generating asset. Your system earns around the clock, collecting premium rates for surplus power during peak demand, compensation for grid stability services, and utility incentives during high-demand events. In some regions, you can even tap into wholesale energy markets.

Sophisticated algorithms optimize your system’s performance by predicting grid demands and energy prices, and then automatically adjusting charging and discharging cycles for maximum profit. Real-time monitoring prevents problems before they start, while predictive maintenance alerts help avoid costly repairs.

These smart features extend equipment lifespan through optimized usage patterns and intelligent output control. Your system never sits idle; instead, VPP technology puts every kilowatt to work. The system handles all market interactions and grid communications automatically—you just track the returns.

VPP participants can earn real money – some utilities offer upfront bonuses just for signing up, while others pay premiums when they need extra juice during heat waves or after storms.

The numbers get even more impressive at scale. Take California: VPPs are projected to save consumers $550 million annually, and by 2035, they’ll manage 15% of the state’s peak demand—that’s five times today’s capability. When everyone’s VPP-connected homes work together locally, it reduces strain on the power grid, potentially lowering transmission costs for entire communities.

You’ll get access to data and insights you need

VPP participation includes cutting-edge energy management platforms. Every home in the network taps into its VPP activity through an app on your phone; clear enough that you can actually understand it but smart enough to predict tomorrow’s solar output. You’ll see exactly when your panels are cranking and your battery’s running low. You will be notified of a grid event in your area, and after the event, you will get to see your participation and the cash benefits.

You’ll be future-proofing your home

Rising energy costs and environmental concerns are pushing buyers toward sustainable features, making VPP capability a valuable selling point. Homes with smart energy systems consistently draw higher offers and faster sales.

Beyond immediate market appeal, VPP-ready homes are primed for the future. The system serves as a platform for emerging energy technologies, keeping your property at innovation’s leading edge. By joining a VPP today, you’re positioning your home at the forefront of tomorrow’s smart, sustainable neighborhoods.

Let’s not forget: Utilities reap rewards, too

For utilities, VPPs are the Swiss Army knife of grid management. They act as shock absorbers for the grid, maintaining supply-demand balance and reducing blackout risks during peak usage and extreme weather. The potential is massive: VPPs could cut U.S. peak demand by 60 gigawatts by 2030, expanding to 200 GW by 2050.

The financial benefits are equally compelling. By leveraging existing distributed resources, utilities can defer costly infrastructure investments while accelerating clean energy adoption. VPPs enhance demand response capabilities and simplify renewable energy integration, creating a more flexible and resilient grid.

This array of benefits for utilities doesn’t just mirror the advantages for homeowners, it magnifies them. By creating an ecosystem where both energy producers and consumers thrive, VPPs are paving the way for a more robust, efficient, and sustainable energy future that benefits all grid participants.

Rapidly expanding access

According to Wood Mackenzie, there are already more than 300 VPP programs where homeowners and businesses can earn money by joining these networks. While many of these programs started as private deals between utilities and tech providers, states are now rapidly expanding access. The California Energy Commission’s Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) program has achieved a significant milestone, enrolling over 500 MW of capacity. This includes one of the world’s largest VPPs, boasting over 200 MW of capacity.

California isn’t alone. Colorado recently ordered its largest utility to launch a program that rewards homeowners for joining. Maryland is requiring utilities to pay people who help stabilize the local grid. New York is overhauling its rules to make it easier for homes to participate.

There are a few ways to help you find the right VPP program:

Companies that are building residential virtual power plants have online resources dedicated to consumer education. VPP providers often include dedicated app space for learning more, including ways to participate in VPPs.

If you have solar or battery storage, speak to your installer or look at your energy management app on your phone.

The technology is here. The benefits are proven. By joining a VPP you help create a cleaner, more resilient energy future for your community and beyond.

Dan Lotano is chief operating officer and chief strategy officer at GoodLeap, where he drives the company’s key strategic initiatives. Before joining GoodLeap, Dan held several leadership positions at NextEra Energy, Inc., including most recently as the president of EverBright, a technology-enabled clean energy marketplace for the U.S. residential sector. Before joining NextEra, Dan started his career at General Electric as part of their finance and corporate audit programs.

