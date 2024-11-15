Sunrise brief: Maxeon solar panels shipped from Mexico denied entry to U.S.

Anza platform now lists U.S.-made solar cells and modules The software-based procurement platform is expanded to help solar buyers be sure they’re purchasing domestically produced solar cells and modules.

Solar energy modeled as digital twin in Unreal Engine video game software An international research team has created a digital twin that purportedly enables analysis of different scenarios on PV plants’ aerial monitoring. The new tool is claimed to reduce the risk associated with real-world experimentation and help identify the most effective strategies to improve PV system monitoring.

The maturing community solar model In the recent pv magazine USA Week, Jeff Cramer, president and CEO of Coalition for Community Solar Access presented an update on community solar, examining what’s working, where gains are being made and what the U.S. can expect in the future.

Maxeon solar panels shipped from Mexico denied entry to U.S. U.S. Customs and Border Protection blocked Maxeon products despite “having provided clear and objective evidence” of a compliant supply chain.

Strata signs tolling agreement for Arizona battery, Energy Vault takes FID on Texas project Strata Clean Energy has secured a deal for its 100 MW/400 MWh White Tank battery energy storage system (BESS), in Arizona, and Energy Vault is planning a 57 MW/114 MWh BESS in Texas.