Winnebago recalls trailers with risk of flyaway solar panels

RV and trailer provider Winnebago has recalled two of its tow-behind travel trailers due to an issue with the fasteners holding rooftop solar panels in place.
About 1,200 trailers are issued recall, including the 2022-2022 Winnebago Micro Minnie FLX and the 2022-2022 Winnebago Hike.
The company said vibrations from the solar panel are loosening fasteners, leading to a risk of solar panels detaching and flying onto roadways.
“On certain models the solar panel mounting hardware can potentially loosen, which could lead to a full detachment of the solar panel. A detached solar panel while in transit increases the risk of a crash,” said Winnebago’s filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Winnebago is aware of a total of 18 claims related to loose solar panel mounting hardware issues, with 1 of those issues resulting in total detachment. There are no known accidents or injuries related to this issue.
Reimbursement request will fall under the general reimbursement plan on file with NHTSA. Winnebago’s remedy for this recall is to install butyl adhesive tape between the solar panel and mounting bracket, which will act as a thread locking adhesive. The company now uses this adhesive tape in production.
