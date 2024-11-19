Looming Trump tariffs drive rush on imports, push shipping costs higher

Xeneta said that businesses are rushing imports to avoid higher tariffs, as U.S. importers and exporters brace for rising ocean container shipping rates. The company notes that a repeat of 2018 is unlikely, with frontloading of imports expected to play a larger role this time.

“Risk management has been a huge element to handle for container shipping supply chain professionals in recent months,” the company’s chief analyst, Peter Sand, told pv magazine. “At first there was the U.S. East Coast and Gulf ports strike and one month later the U.S. presidential election. As the uncertainty around the results of the election was quickly out of the way, the focus can now turn to executing the contingency plans made for how to handle the transition from the current tariff regime to the next one.”

Sand explained that U.S. retailers have spent the year building inventories in response to disruptions in the Red Sea, leaving importers in a position to act strategically. He noted that there is little indication of a significant surge in activity at this stage.

“Spot container shipping freight rates into the U.S. from Far East/China in particular have gone up $150 per [40-foot equivalent unit] into the East Coast, whereas rates into the West Coast have been sliding by the same amount in the past three months,” he added.

Shipping costs grew considerably in the first half of 2024 due to the Red Sea crisis.

“There is an upward trend connected to the frontloading and potential port strike on U.S. East Coast and Gulf ports,” said Sand.

Xeneta warned that tariffs imposed by other nations and trading blocs, including the European Union, could drive prices higher.