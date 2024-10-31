Tesla releases Powerwall 3 expansion units

From pv magazine’s ESS News

Tesla has added a new product to its residential battery energy storage offering, making it possible for Powerwall 3 owners to expand their systems more affordably and effectively.

Just like Powerwall 3, the DC expansion unit has the energy capacity of 13.5 kWh. However, it does not integrate some expensive components, such as an inverter, which makes it $1,000 cheaper than a regular Powerwall 3.

Powerwall 3 owners can add up to three expansion units to increase their system’s capacity. In such a setup, the original Powerwall 3 is responsible for power conversion, site control, and solar coupling.

In addition to lower cost, the new product allows homeowners to upgrade the capacity of their Powerwall 3 home storage systems in less time.

As seen in a video released on X, the ground-mounted, add-on system can be installed in as quickly as 22 minutes versus 45 minutes needed for a regular Powerwall 2 installation. The wall-mounted expansion unit would take 26 minutes to install.

