Solid-state batteries enter pilot production, costs expected to drastically drop

The latest findings from Taipei-based intelligence provider TrendForce show that all-solid-state battery production volumes could have GWh levels by 2027. The rapid expansion will lead to cell price declines, reaching CNY 0.6-0.7/Wh ($0,084-$0,098) level by 2035.

Image: Trendforce

Share

From pv magazine’s ESS News

The push to commercialize solid-state batteries (SSBs) is underway with industries from automotive to storage betting on the technology. But while the hype around full solid-state batteries has somewhat subsided, with the technology taking longer than expected to take off, semi-solid-state batteries, which use a hybrid design of solid and liquid electrolyte, have been making steady progress toward commercialization.

TrendForce’s latest findings reveal that major manufacturers across the globe – such as Toyota, Nissan, and Samsung SDI – have already begun pilot production of all-solid-state batteries. It is estimated that production volumes could have GWh levels by 2027 as these companies race to scale up production.

The decades-old technology promises improvements in safety and energy density, but has so far struggled to achieve commercial success. High production costs, complex manufacturing processes, and a lack of a mature supply chain have held back deployment.

In the meantime, semi-solid-state batteries have already been commercialized to a good extent and are currently deployed in electric vehicles. According to TrendForce, they have already reached GWh-level scale installation, with cell energy densities ranging from 300–360 Wh/kg.

The initial price of semi-solid-state cells exceeds CNY 1/Wh ($0,14/Wh) due to small production scales and the relative immaturity of manufacturing technologies. TrendForce anticipates that with increased production scale and technological advancements, the comprehensive cost of semi-solid-state batteries could drop below CNY 0.4/Wh by 2035.

All-solid-state batteries are moving from prototype sample cells to engineering-scale production and are also expected to encounter high early-stage production costs that could raise initial product prices. TrendForce projects that, by 2030, if the scale of all-solid-state battery applications surpasses 10 GWh, cell prices will likely fall to around CNY 1/Wh. By 2035, cell prices could decline further to CNY 0.6–0.7/Wh with rapid, large-scale market expansion.

Focus on sulfide-based SSB technology

Today, there are three competing ways to do solid-state batteries based on different types of electrolyte, and each has its own set of technological bottlenecks. Polymer-based solid-state batteries are relatively mature and have already been commercialized in parts of Europe…

Continue reading on ESS News

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar companies unite in Helene disaster relief in North Carolina
07 October 2024 Greentech Renewables Raleigh, Footprint Project, Land of Sky Regional Council of Governments, and the NC Sustainable Energy Association are partnering...