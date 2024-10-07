Solar companies unite in Helene disaster relief in North Carolina

Western North Carolina was devastated by the impacts of Hurricane Helene, leaving thousands of North Carolinians without power, internet, food, shelter, and water. The crisis is compounded by washed out, impassable roads.

A myriad of recovery efforts are underway, and as in other recent natural disasters, teams are coordinating efforts to bring clean energy to areas that need it most.

pv magazine USA spoke to Matt Abele, executive director of the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association (NCSEA) about a recovery effort that’s underway. Based in Raleigh, NCSEA’s primary mission is to advance equitable clean energy policy in North Carolina.

While NCSEA is playing an important role in helping to coordinate efforts to bring power to the ravaged areas of North Carolina, Abele acknowledged that it is one of many organizations helping in the recovery efforts. FEMA and other local organizations have been on the ground, helping clear debris and get roads open—efforts that are critical to bringing in much needed supplies.

“We’ve been helping to facilitate introductions to all our rooftop installers to facilitate equipment donations.”

One of the first organizations NCSEA connected with was Footprint Project, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that deploys solar trailers to disaster areas. For example, after a tornado ripped through Kentucky in 2021, the organization set up two palletized microgrids, five solar generators and six portable power stations in the hardest hit area. Abele said Footprint Project had people and equipment in the Asheville area the day after the hurricane.

To assist the effort, NCSEA is communicating with the Land of Sky Regional Council, which serves 71 member governments. Based in Asheville, they provide intel to NCSEA as to where state and federal agencies have not yet jumped in, and NCSEA makes sure they have boots on the ground. Abele emphasized again that recovery is a true collaborative effort, “with multiple efforts taking place simultaneously.”

To acquire needed resources, Footprint Project connected NCSEA to Greentech Renewables/Raleigh, a leading renewable energy distributor, which Abele said “jumped in immediately.”

Greentech Renewables surveyed its installer membership and asked if they had spare equipment and Greentech offered to transport it. Abele said transportation is not the easiest with roads being wiped out, but it’s starting to get better. “Ashville area was essentially cut off form the world, but first responders have opened up some access ways.”

Together these organizations are setting up microgrids and solar-powered generators so that areas without power can charge cell phones, power medical and mobility devices and use WiFi. Abele also noted that it’s not just about power, but Footprint Project has dehumidifiers that pull water out of the air, and then they filter and sanitize if for drinking water.

Another North Carolina company that has stepped up to help is Solarpanelrecycling.com and its parent company, Powerhouse Recycling. Aside from donating solar modules, the recycling firm has opened its docks to both North Carolina warehouses to collect non-perishable food, clothing, baby formula/food, water, sports drinks, diapers, pet food, flashlights, gas cans, batteries, hygiene products and more.

They’re using their own fleets of semi/box trucks to transport these goods directly to the communities affected. They have also mobilized their skilled machine operators and assets, such as skid steers, mobile gas and other heavy equipment to directly work with West Yancy Volunteer Fire Department to make temporary roads, repair roads, create paths to people still stranded in Burnsville.

How to help

Critical needs include battery backup systems, transfer switches and out-of-the-box battery generators. Organizations that want to donate clean energy equipment or skilled volunteers may do so by using this form.

Footprint Project also has a form for much-needed equipment and a form for financial donations.

NCSEA is looking to raise $500,000 to purchase equipment to install microgrids (solar panels, battery storage, inverters, and other electrical equipment) in areas of highest need, along with supporting the installers and other organizations helping with installs, and for critical needs resources like water, food, and other essentials. Donate to NCSEA’s efforts here.