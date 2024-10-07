Sunrise brief: Trina solar files with U.S. trade commission to protect TOPCon solar patents

Data-driven O&M: Supercharging solar asset performance Data-driven strategies and advanced analytics are revolutionizing solar operations and maintenance. These insights are supported by a study from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory on availability and performance loss factors for U.S. PV fleet systems.
ContourGlobal enters U.S. market with acquisition of PV projects in South Carolina After this initial acquisition of 151 MW, the European independent power producer plans to build a portfolio of up to 2 GW in the U.S. by 2030.
Solar wafer prices steady amid improving supply-demand balance In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.
Trina Solar files with U.S. Trade Commission to protect TOPCon solar patents The solar panel manufacturer filed patent complaints against Runergy and Adani Green Energy.
Lithium-ion battery market to top $400 billion in 2035 While low prices are making life difficult for manufacturers, especially outside China, demand remains strong for stationary storage and electric vehicle (EV) devices, according to IDTechEx.
In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
