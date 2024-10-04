Trina Solar files with U.S. Trade Commission to protect TOPCon solar patents

Trina Solar, among the largest global providers of solar panels, has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging that Runergy and Adani Green Energy improperly imported and sold projects that infringe on its patents for TOPCon solar cells.

Trina Solar designs and manufactures Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) solar cells, a technology that has quickly taken center stage in the market due to its high-power conversion efficiency. TOPCon is also pursued as an inexpensive upgrade to existing polysilicon-based solar cell manufacturing facilities.

Trina’s complaint requests that the ITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease-and-desist orders against Runergy and Adani to bar the importation into the United States of certain solar cells, modules, panels, components thereof, and products containing the same that infringe Trina’s patents. Trina currently has separate patent infringement suits relating to TOPCon technology pending against Runergy in the District of Delaware and the Central District of California.

“Protecting the integrity of Trina’s TOPCon technology is critical,” said Steven Zhu, president of Trinasolar US. “We are committed to defending our innovations and will take decisive action against any infringement on our intellectual property.”

Trina owns over 2,000 patents, including for TOPCon and heterojunction (HJT) solar cell types.

“We are proud of our extensive patent portfolio and invite collaboration with U.S. partners who adhere to proper protocols for utilizing our patented technology,” said Zhu. “Our technological innovations and intellectual property, along with Trina’s fully compliant supply chain, are crucial for driving the success of solar manufacturing in the U.S.”

Trina Solar was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. The company is currently developing a 5 GW manufacturing base in Wilmer, Texas.