In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

California’s Governor rejected a bill that would restore a level playing field for schools, farms, and multi-family homes to go solar

Newsom rules that California schools and farms cannot use their own solar energy production. Newsom has satisfied the demands of Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison, and San Diego Gas & Electric, rejecting Senate Bill 1374, a bill sponsored by Senator Josh Becker.

Average U.S. residential solar project breaks even at 7.5 years, said EnergySage

A report from marketplace operator EnergySage noted that average system costs are declining, and payback periods are improving. It highlighted a recent market share capture from Tesla in the inverter and energy storage market.

Why $0.25 per kWh electricity makes off-grid solar & batteries a smart investment

Once electricity prices hit $0.25/kWh, disconnecting from the grid with residential solar-plus-storage starts to become financially viable, with sunny places making strong financial arguments. With recent drops in battery prices, the case for leaving the grid has grown even stronger.

Hitachi Energy expands transformer and switchgear manufacturing

The company plans to expand its high-voltage switchgear and breakers factory in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, a distribution, power, and traction transformer factory in South Boston, Virginia, and to build a distribution transformer factory in Mexico.

U.S. installs 3 GW / 10.5 GWh of energy storage in Q2

The United States continues to set quarterly records for energy storage installations across market segments, said a report from Wood Mackenzie.