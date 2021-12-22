BayWa r.e. donates to tornado relief projects in Kentucky

BayWa r.e. announced it is donating $20,000 to help with the recovery efforts in the aftermath of the devastating track of tornadoes that swept across six states. Of that, $10,000 is going to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, established by Governor Beshear, and another $10,000 contribution to the Footprint Project, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization that is deploying two solar trailers, two palletized microgrids, five solar generators and six portable power stations to the hardest hit area in Kentucky.

The Footprint Project’s mission is to build back green, by providing clean energy generation to support first responders, meet emergency power needs, and provide light and power where it is needed most. Since 2020, for example, FP volunteers were some of the first to respond following the January earthquake in Puerto Rico, deploying ten mobile solar generators to power device recharging, medical equipment, and lighting. In Matamoros, Mexico, Footprint provided a solar tent and trailer for a field hospital to power Global Response Management’s COVID-19 clinic, serving 2,500 asylum seekers in the encampment.

“Day to day we are honored to work in Kentucky to increase the use of solar energy, following this extreme weather event, we understand providing Kentuckians with backup power is a top priority for their wellbeing,” said Jodi White, co-CEO of BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC. “By providing communities with access to clean energy sources during these trying times, we are demonstrating how renewables are a solution, not just to everyday needs, but to natural disasters, made more severe by climate change. We encourage others to add their support toward these relief activities as energy supply will continue to be critical.”

With a presence in 28 countries, BayWa r.e. is a leading global renewable energy developer, service provider, distributor, and energy solutions provider that has brought over 4 GW of energy online and manages over 10 GW of assets.