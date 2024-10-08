Sunrise brief: Solar companies unite in Helene disaster relief in North Carolina

Solar companies unite in Helene disaster relief in North Carolina Greentech Renewables Raleigh, Footprint Project, Land of Sky Regional Council of Governments, and the NC Sustainable Energy Association are partnering on bringing solar and battery microgrids to Western North Carolina.
A high-renewables grid with faster transmission buildout can save $270 billion or more U.S. Department of Energy found increasing levels of savings under a high-renewables grid across three transmission frameworks: first, accelerated transmission expansion, then point-to-point high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission, then HVDC using more flexibly sized multiterminal converters.
What to expect in a residential solar loan A report from EnergySage reviews common terms for residential solar loans.
SEIA: IRA tax changes will leave energy storage in the cold The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says a low-income tax credit “adder,” which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) Investment Tax Credit (ITC), will be replaced by a regime that does not apply to energy storage systems.
