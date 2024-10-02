Sunrise brief: Why $0.25 per kWh electricity makes off-grid solar & batteries a smart investment

Groups challenge TVA’s draft resource plan that commits to only 3 GW solar Critics say the federally owned utility TVA, now at 2% solar, plans more gas units, no solar-plus-storage and no long-term storage, in a resource plan that lacks transparency, with no public hearing planned. They asked TVA’s board to ensure improvements.

Former landfill to transform into community solar project New Jersey 5.7 MW solar project acquired by Standard Solar and Trinasolar will power homes and municipal facilities.

U.S. Senator introduces community solar act Senator Luján is working to direct more resources to expand community solar, which he believes will lower energy costs for consumers, support good paying jobs and help reduce carbon.

LG Chem develops material capable of suppressing thermal runaway in batteries LG Chem has announced that its Platform Technology R&D team has developed a temperature-responsive Safety Reinforced Layer (SRL), a material which is described as capable of suppressing thermal runaway.

U.S. installs 3 GW / 10.5 GWh of energy storage in Q2 The United States continues to set quarterly records for energy storage installations across market segments, said a report from Wood Mackenzie.

Why $0.25 per kWh electricity makes off-grid solar & batteries a smart investment Once electricity prices hit $0.25/kWh, disconnecting from the grid with residential solar-plus-storage starts to become financially viable, with sunny places making strong financial arguments. With recent drops in battery prices, the case for leaving the grid has grown even stronger.