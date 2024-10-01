U.S. Senator introduces community solar act

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) introduced the Community Solar Consumer Choice Act, legislation that would support community solar projects and expand access to solar energy across the U.S.

Community solar is a type of solar project that typically involves a customer subscribing to a portion of an off-site solar project’s generating capacity, receiving credits on their utility bills for the electricity produced by the facility. This model of solar enables people to power their homes with clean solar energy without having to put solar on their own roof.

According to a release from Senator Luján’s office, nearly half of U.S. households and businesses are unable to use rooftop solar systems due to high costs of installation or because they live in buildings that cannot host solar panels. Senator Luján is working to direct more resources to expand community solar, which he believes will lower energy costs for consumers, support good paying jobs and help reduce carbon.

The Senator previously introduced legislation that would require states to consider policies to promote the deployment of community solar projects. Representative Kathy Castor (D-FL) introduced companion legislation in the House.

Key elements of the Community Solar Consumer Choice Act:

Require the Department of Energy to expand existing grant, loan and financing programs to include community solar programs and to establish a program to increase access to community solar programs, including through technical assistance;

Require each electric utility to offer a community solar program that provides all ratepayers, including low-income ratepayers, with equitable access;

Allow the General Services Administration to offer a public utility contract for a period of up to 30 years, up from ten.

According to a recent Wood Mackenzie report, the U.S. community solar market has tripled in size since 2020, but growth is beginning to slow in existing state markets, said Wood Mackenzie.

“I’m proud to introduce the Community Solar Consumer Choice Act to expand access to solar power through community solar projects for all Americans and create more good-paying, clean energy jobs,” said “As the climate crisis continues to worsen, it’s clear that we must do more to support clean energy projects like community solar,” said Senator Luján.

Representative Castor said that by expanding community solar, “we can reduce harmful pollution, save Americans money on their electric bills and create good-paying jobs. I look forward to partnering with Sen. Luján to pass this bill and make affordable solar more accessible.”

Jeff Cramer, CEO of the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), sees this bill as an important step that helps cut the red tape and accelerate community solar for all. CCSA is a trade association representing more than 100 community solar companies, businesses, and nonprofits working to expand customer choice and access to solar for all U.S. households and businesses through community solar.

“This legislation comes at a crucial time, unlocking the full potential of federal programs like the Inflation Reduction Act’s Solar for All and the Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit, which increase energy equity for low- and moderate-income households,” said Cramer.

In addition to CCSA, the bill is endorsed by New Mexico Climate Investment Center, Public Power New Mexico, GRID Alternatives, New Energy Economy, League of Conservation Voters, Appalachian Voices, Vote Solar, Solstice, Sierra Club, Earthjustice, and Solar United Neighbors.

Full text of the bill can be found here.

Jeff Cramer, CEO of the Coalition for Community Solar Access will take part in the upcoming pv magazine USA Week, “A Solar Powered Economy,” a virtual on-line event taking place Oct. 22 to 24, 2024. Register here.