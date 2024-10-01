Former landfill to transform into community solar project

Standard Solar, a commercial and community solar developer and asset owner, recently acquired a 5.7 MW solar project on a landfill in Pennsville, New Jersey, in partnership with Trinasolar Development Solutions LLC, Trinasolar International System Business Unit’s (ISBU) American entity.

Last year New Jersey Governor Murphy signed a community solar bill that increased its overall size and access to low- to moderate income subscribers, and this project qualifies under that program. Construction is expected to begin in 2024, with full completion and operation anticipated by late 2025.

The solar plant will sit atop the Pennsville Landfill, which was previously the Deepwater Generating Station. The solar array is sited within a Department of Energy-designated energy community, which are considered community that are expected to face challenges in the transition away from fossil fuels. Projects in these communities can qualify for the production and investment tax credit bonuses available within the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Energy communities have historically borne a disproportionate burden of pollution over the past century,” John Finnerty, Director of Business Development for Standard Solar, added, “This includes exposure to toxic coal ash and contamination of groundwater resources. Solar facilities on landfills present a unique opportunity to revitalize these areas, repurposing previously unusable land into clean energy hubs.”

Subscribers to the Pennsville project are expected to be local municipal facilities as well as area residents. The project will create local jobs during construction and generate significant long-term tax revenue for the local community.

“We are excited to embark on this second project development with Trinasolar, this time to transform a landfill into a valuable source of clean energy,” said Mike Streams, Standard Solar’s chief development officer. “This collaboration with Trinasolar in Pennsville serves as a testament to the power of partnerships and our shared commitment to positively impact communities and advance New Jersey’s renewable energy goals.”

Standard Solar and Trina will both play a part in the upcoming pv magazine USA week, “A Solar Powered Economy,” a virtual on-line event taking place Oct. 22 to 24, 2024. Register here.