Sunrise brief: Preliminary decision announced on U.S. solar cell imports

Preliminary decision announced on U.S. solar cell imports The preliminary decision on countervailing duties on cells from companies in Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand are lower than some expected for several major Chinese producers.
Storing solar power through aluminum-rock composite UK-based Caldera has developed a new heat storage technology that can reportedly convert on-site generated solar power into on-demand heat, thus replacing conventional gas boilers. The system uses a composite of recycled aluminum and volcanic rocks to store heat at up to 500 C and produce steam.
PV system sizing for 100% self-consumption A group of researchers has proposed a new method for the sizing of PV systems that do not rely on an anti-dump system and operate without the possibility of injecting power into the grid. The novel approach requires an estimate of the annual hourly profile and the minimum power demanded, as well as the use of an irradiance meter and an electrical network analyzer.
U.S. market solar panel prices increase from April lows A Q3 market insight report update from Anza shows solar module prices have increased roughly 10% from their all-time lows.
