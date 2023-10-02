Sunrise brief: Solar wafer prices fall for first time in three months 

Sunnova secures $3 billion Department of Energy loan The agreement will advance Project Hestia, a low-income distributed clean energy program.

California ends summer with 5 GW energy storage record As fall arrives in the northern hemisphere, California sets a record for most utility-scale battery capacity instantaneous usage, with a long stretch exceeding 2 GWh of output.

Payne Institute report assesses supply chain variables for critical minerals Multi-disciplinary experts from the Colorado School of Mines worked together to assess the social economic and policy implications of the race to secure an ethical and reliable domestic supply chain.

Teeing up the “Solar + Decade” George Hershman, executive chair of SEIA and chief executive of SOLV Energy shares his perspective on aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act one year later.

October 14 eclipse to cost U.S. states up to 17% of daily solar generation In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that North and South America are set to experience an annular eclipse on October 14, which means that some regions could lose a significant portion of their daily solar energy production.

Solar wafer prices fall for first time in three months In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.