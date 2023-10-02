Sunrise brief: Solar wafer prices fall for first time in three months 

Sunnova secures $3 billion Department of Energy loan The agreement will advance Project Hestia, a low-income distributed clean energy program.
California ends summer with 5 GW energy storage record As fall arrives in the northern hemisphere, California sets a record for most utility-scale battery capacity instantaneous usage, with a long stretch exceeding 2 GWh of output.
Payne Institute report assesses supply chain variables for critical minerals Multi-disciplinary experts from the Colorado School of Mines worked together to assess the social economic and policy implications of the race to secure an ethical and reliable domestic supply chain.
Teeing up the “Solar + Decade” George Hershman, executive chair of SEIA and chief executive of SOLV Energy shares his perspective on aspects of the Inflation Reduction Act one year later.
October 14 eclipse to cost U.S. states up to 17% of daily solar generation In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that North and South America are set to experience an annular eclipse on October 14, which means that some regions could lose a significant portion of their daily solar energy production.
Solar wafer prices fall for first time in three months In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.