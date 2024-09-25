People on the move: Berkeley Lab, Green Lantern Solar, and more

Holland & Knight named Elizabeth Crouse as a partner in the Portland, Oregon office. Nationally recognized in the industry, Ms. Crouse advises clients on a range of U.S. federal income tax matters, including tax credits for the renewable energy industry. Most recently, Ms. Crouse was a partner at Perkins Coie.

Peter Fischer, an internationally recognized expert in magnetic materials, has been selected to serve as the next division director of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (Berkeley Lab) Materials Sciences Division. Fischer has served as the deputy director of the Materials Sciences Division since 2015 and as interim division director since 2023.

The Cleantech Leaders Roundtable announced that Ann Davlin has been appointed as its new chief executive officer. Davlin brings over two decades of experience in cleantech, climate finance, and environmental policy. She has held significant roles at Constellation Energy and Brevet Capital, where she successfully managed large-scale clean energy investments and developed innovative financing solutions to accelerate the adoption of sustainable technologies. As the director of development for Sir Richard Branson’s Carbon War Room, she led strategic initiatives to drive market-based solutions for climate change, building powerful collaborations within the cleantech community.

Dimension Energy, a leading community solar and battery storage developer, owner, and operator, today announced that the company has hired Michael Sheehan as chief operating officer. Sheehan brings more than 15 years of experience in the energy sector and over 25 years of business development and operations experience to Dimension’s growing team. Sheehan most recently served as the chief customer officer at renewable power company BrightNight, where he oversaw origination and commercial business in the U.S.

Green Lantern Solar, a renewable energy developer, announced the addition of Brian Pugmire as site acquisition specialist. Pugmire, based in Boise, Idaho, will play a critical role in Green Lantern Solar’s site acquisition strategy. Pugmire previously worked for Enel Green Power and Clenera, evaluating opportunities for wind and solar projects for development, and most recently served the Idaho Transportation Department, where he focused on geographic information systems (GIS), building, exploring and visualizing data for the state.