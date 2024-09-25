Sunrise brief: Government nuclear sites across U.S. going solar

U.S. solar industry on track to install 250 GW in five years According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q3 2024 report, in the two years since passage of the IRA the solar industry has added 75 GW of new capacity to the grid, representing over 36% of all solar capacity built in U.S. history.

Government nuclear sites across U.S. going solar Hecate Energy is working on a 1 GW solar facility at Hanford, a former nuclear weapon manufacturing site, while NextEra is negotiating to build solar at a nuclear storage facility in New Mexico. Both companies aim to develop solar projects on government lands that were formerly and are still used for nuclear weapons and energy infrastructure.

Maxeon challenges Nasdaq delisting threat, plans reverse stock split Maxeon has challenged Nasdaq’s decision to potentially delist it from the Global Select Market and is now implementing a reverse stock split to raise its bid price above the required threshold. A hearing on the matter is pending.

Solar recycling innovation keeps solar panels out of landfills SolarPanelRecycling.com uses AI and proprietary processes to separate critical materials from used or broken solar panels, contributing to a circular economy and reducing waste.