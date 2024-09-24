Array Technologies announces 77-degree solar tracker stow for hail and wind protection

Utility-scale solar tracker provider Array Technologies unveiled at the RE+ solar industry conference this September that it is developing a new solar tracker with a 77-degree stowing tilt capability.

The 77-degree tilt tracker is designed to move solar panels out of direct line from hail impacts, or stow from heavy wind damage or other weather events.

“Due to the rising frequency of multi-million-dollar hail damage, the need for reliable and effective hail mitigation has never been greater,” said Array.

(Read: “Hail risk may bring financial instability to solar projects“)

Built on the company’s field-proven DuraTrack mounting design and supported by the Array SmarTrack Hail Alert Response software protocol, the new high tilt tracker is a part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve the resilience and efficiency of solar energy systems in hail-prone regions.

Earlier this year, the company launched its Hail Alert Response software and SkyLink tracker system and released a study outlining the efficacy of its patented passive wind stow.

Features of the 77-degree stow system:

77-Degree Stow Capability: The new steep angle hail tracker will feature a high-tilt angle stow in either direction, regardless of wind speed or direction, offering hail and wind protection. The company said this angle offers all the advantages of passive wind stow, including up to 5% energy gain compared to active stow trackers.

Integrated Hail Mitigation: Combining high-angle hail stow with ARRAY’s Hail Alert Response and Passive Wind Stow capabilities, this tracker is designed to mitigate hail risk proactively and reactively.

Durability Enhancements: Updates, including a new bearing housing, larger gear rack, and an advanced damper, will allow for a steeper angle hard stop, enhancing the system’s resilience in severe hail conditions

The product is expected to be available by early 2026.