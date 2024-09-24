Sunrise brief: Setting standards for solar supply chain transparency

San Diego refuses call to ban battery storage projects Battery blazes at Otay Mesa and Escondido prompted calls for a temporary halt on new sites but the local authority decided instead to extend a requirement to include details of fire safety systems as part of planning applications.
How to fix our nation’s growing electricity supply problem One solution is to aggregate distributed energy resources with energy management systems and energy storage, into virtual power plants, which are proving their worth as key players in increasing grid capacity and balancing the grid.
U.S. Department of Energy announces $3 billion for battery manufacturing, recycling Iron-air battery manufacturing and numerous recycling plants are among the projects to benefit from the latest round of Department of Energy (DoE) funding.
Finding a renewables project site in ERCOT by considering “the shift factor” For renewable energy developers, finding a site in Texas can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack due to grid constraints, environmental concerns, and other factors.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. signs $230 million+ tax credit transfer deal with Schneider Electric The U.S. manufacturer of personal care products will fund four new battery energy storage projects, supporting its decarbonization goals as well as grid resiliency.
U.S. solar industry standards for solar supply chain transparency The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) submitted a draft industry standard to help companies comply with Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) traceability requirements for solar component imports.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
