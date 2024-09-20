Sunrise brief: GE Vernova and Fronius each introduce new solar inverters

Strategies for hiring a solar workforce As part of the Solar Jobs Census, IREC conducted a series of interviews and found that companies are seeking workers through partnerships through high schools and vocational schools and they’re using a number of strategies to increase the diversity of the workforce.

Firebrick thermal energy storage could reach 170 GW in the U.S. by 2050 Firebrick heat storage technology, not batteries, will be used to store energy for industrial process heat in a 100% renewable energy system, says a study out of Stanford University.

RE+ 2024: Dragon scales, power ties, emergency chargers, and more As the largest energy conference in North America expanded beyond the Anaheim Convention Center, attendees explored auxiliary venues scattered across seven locations.

World now has five times more PV than nuclear power According to the World Nuclear Industry Status Report 2024, the world had 408 operational reactors producing 367 GW in the middle of the year, which is significantly less than installed capacity predictions for solar by the end of the year and five times less the world’s cumulative PV capacity, which is now approaching 2 TW.

GE Vernova releases 2,000 V (DC) utility-scale inverter GE Vernova has developed a 2,000 V (DC) utility-scale inverter, to be used in a North American pilot operation starting in early 2025. The inverter offers up to 6.0 MVA of output power.

Fronius debuts hybrid residential solar inverter Designed for U.S. solar installations, the GEN24 Plus inverter enables users to connect their solar array to home energy storage.