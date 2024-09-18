Sunrise brief: China urges U.S. to reverse new tariffs on solar, batteries, EVs

Residential solar to reach 47% of U.S households by 2050 New report says power prices will drive behind-the-meter installation growth.
Firebrick thermal storage for industry could receive $75 million in federal funds Two projects that would store heat in firebricks for industrial use may receive federal funding, in part because the projects are deemed highly replicable.
Solar jobs on the rise According to the 14th Annual National Solar Jobs Census released by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council, solar jobs are plentiful and growing.
Sharp launches 450 W bifacial TOPCon module with 22.52% efficiency Sharp’s new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0.29% per C and a bifaciality factor of over 80%.
China urges U.S. to reverse new tariffs on solar, batteries, EVs China’s Ministry of Commerce has described the Office of the US Trade Representative’s recent decision to raise tariffs on Chinese solar components, batteries, semiconductors, steel, and EVs as “typical unilateralism and protectionism.” It added that the tariff increases will harm U.S. companies and consumers.
DYCM Power announces $800 million U.S. solar cell and module factory The joint venture announced a 2 GW facility with plans to expand up to 6 GW.
Affordable Wire Management introduces three utility-scale solar products The company introduced a hail-stow hanger, a hanger for north-south orientations, and rail system for clustered disconnect designs.
