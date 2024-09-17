Affordable Wire Management introduces three utility-scale solar products

Affordable Wire Management (AWM) provides balance-of-system components typically used in utility-scale solar projects. The company announced three new products during the RE+ clean energy conference in Anaheim, California this September.
First, AWM introduced a hail-stow hanger, part of the company’s cable management system. The hanger is custom designed for Nextracker’s NX Horizon Hail Pro tracer system.
With its new Hail Pro-75, featuring 75-degree stow angles, Nextracker products are designed to improve solar module survivability against potentially devastating hailstones. AWM said it analyzed over 20 cable arrangements to ensure the Hail-Stow Hanger would fit under the Hail Pro-75 when it is stowed, while still delivering the same level of ampacity optimization.
“Adopting a 75-degree hail stow tracker position represents a proactive and effective strategy for safeguarding solar installations against damage,” said Dan Smith, chief technology officer of AWM. “However, up until now, there has not been a compatible wire management solution available.”
Second, AWM introduced the Sumac Rail for clustered disconnect designs and drive line crossings. The wire management product replaces cable trays, reduces pile count and lowers steel costs, said AWM.
Sumac is a sag-free alternative to messenger cables, engineered for short-run scenarios that require precise cable arrangements. The aluminum alloy rail helps the cable management system navigate tracker drive lines and other critical areas safely said AWM. The rail does not require end posts, and it replaces the cable tray, cable ties and cleats typically required with these arrangements. It can accommodate additional loads, eliminating the need for additional pile placement around disconnect clusters and drive lines, said AWM.
“Our SUMAC Rail sets an industry-leading standard in safety, reliability and usability,” said Scott Rand, chief executive officer and co-founder of AWM. “Furthermore, replacing cable trays with SUMAC means less material and minimal labor, with the benefit of zero sag. SUMAC creates a uniform cable arrangement throughout the entire site, which also means uniformity in ampacity.”
Third, AWM released Pinyon, an asymmetrical hanger for north-south trunk bus systems. The product uses an asymmetrical structure that supports the messenger cable directly at the piles, eliminating the need for support brackets. This reduces material and labor, reduces the moment-load on piles, and minimizes the required area to accommodate a cable management system, said AWM.
“Pinyon is particularly useful in specific site conditions and layouts, especially where multiple trackers are installed in long columns north to south. Its versatile application extends beyond trackers to include fixed-tilt mounting systems, further demonstrating its adaptability in various utility-scale solar configurations,” said AWM.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.