Affordable Wire Management introduces three utility-scale solar products

Affordable Wire Management (AWM) provides balance-of-system components typically used in utility-scale solar projects. The company announced three new products during the RE+ clean energy conference in Anaheim, California this September.

First, AWM introduced a hail-stow hanger, part of the company’s cable management system. The hanger is custom designed for Nextracker’s NX Horizon Hail Pro tracer system.

With its new Hail Pro-75, featuring 75-degree stow angles, Nextracker products are designed to improve solar module survivability against potentially devastating hailstones. AWM said it analyzed over 20 cable arrangements to ensure the Hail-Stow Hanger would fit under the Hail Pro-75 when it is stowed, while still delivering the same level of ampacity optimization.

“Adopting a 75-degree hail stow tracker position represents a proactive and effective strategy for safeguarding solar installations against damage,” said Dan Smith, chief technology officer of AWM. “However, up until now, there has not been a compatible wire management solution available.”

Second, AWM introduced the Sumac Rail for clustered disconnect designs and drive line crossings. The wire management product replaces cable trays, reduces pile count and lowers steel costs, said AWM.

Sumac is a sag-free alternative to messenger cables, engineered for short-run scenarios that require precise cable arrangements. The aluminum alloy rail helps the cable management system navigate tracker drive lines and other critical areas safely said AWM. The rail does not require end posts, and it replaces the cable tray, cable ties and cleats typically required with these arrangements. It can accommodate additional loads, eliminating the need for additional pile placement around disconnect clusters and drive lines, said AWM.

“Our SUMAC Rail sets an industry-leading standard in safety, reliability and usability,” said Scott Rand, chief executive officer and co-founder of AWM. “Furthermore, replacing cable trays with SUMAC means less material and minimal labor, with the benefit of zero sag. SUMAC creates a uniform cable arrangement throughout the entire site, which also means uniformity in ampacity.”

Third, AWM released Pinyon, an asymmetrical hanger for north-south trunk bus systems. The product uses an asymmetrical structure that supports the messenger cable directly at the piles, eliminating the need for support brackets. This reduces material and labor, reduces the moment-load on piles, and minimizes the required area to accommodate a cable management system, said AWM.

“Pinyon is particularly useful in specific site conditions and layouts, especially where multiple trackers are installed in long columns north to south. Its versatile application extends beyond trackers to include fixed-tilt mounting systems, further demonstrating its adaptability in various utility-scale solar configurations,” said AWM.