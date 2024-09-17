DYCM Power announces $800 million U.S. solar cell and module factory

DYCM Power, a joint venture formed by Das & Co., LLC and APC Holdings, LLC, announced its plans to develop a solar cell and module factory in the United States.

The factory is expected to require about $800 million in capital expenditure. It is expected to initially produce 2 GW of both cells and modules annually, with planned expansions to 6 GW.

“The Inflation Reduction Act created a unique opportunity for the U.S. to re-establish itself as a leader in solar manufacturing,” said Sriram Das, co-founder and executive chairman of DYCM Power.

DYCM Power’s integrated facility will produce advanced TOPCon cells and assemble them into modules, with shipments expected to start in the first half of 2026. The company is currently finalizing the site selection process in the southeastern United States.

The module maker said its products are expected to meet domestic content requirements with full supply chain traceability and transparency. The company has already entered into a supply agreement with a leading U.S.-based polysilicon provider and secured an MOU with a leading North American glass manufacturer. It plans to formally announce these partnerships soon.

The factory will be built with support from partner Macquarie Capital.

“Our partnership with Macquarie Capital is a defining moment for DYCM Power,” said Richard Powell, co-founder and president, DYCM Power. “Working with one of the most experienced and respected names in clean energy investing globally, we will be able to scale faster to meet the significant unmet needs of our customers over the next decade, and in the process create hundreds of good-paying solar manufacturing jobs and have a significant economic impact in the U.S.”

Mortenson, a solar engineering, procurement, construction, and commercial contracting firm, will oversee the engineering and construction of the facility. The EPC firm has installed more than 95 solar energy projects across 17 states in the United States, providing more than 10 GW of capacity.

ECM Greentech Engineering, a subsidiary of the ECM Group, will be a key strategic partner to the project, providing DYCM with complete turn-key lines for the manufacture of silicon solar cells and assembly of solar panels. The company has led the design and development of industrial size silicon growth furnaces and industrial equipment dedicated to the solar cell and semiconductor industries.