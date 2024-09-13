In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Tigo Energy files patent infringement lawsuit against Chinese company

A unit of U.S.-based Tigo Energy has filed a patent violation lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi New Energy in the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court, alleging infringement of its rapid shutdown technology.

U.S. House fails to move on restricting manufacturing tax credits

With the solar industry divided on whether to restrict 45X tax incentives for Chinese companies and from other “foreign entities of interest,” groups express concern that legislators didn’t act on a recent bill.

U.S. increases and extends clean energy import tariffs on China

The U.S. Trade Representative decided that it will expand tariffs on solar components, batteries, semiconductors, steel, and EVs from China.

DOE calls for faster interconnection of distributed solar and storage at lower cost

Solar and storage systems smaller than 50 kW would receive an interconnection agreement instantly when requesting one, under 2030 targets in a draft Department of Energy roadmap.

How protectionism could undermine the revival of U.S. solar manufacturing

If we cut off a significant portion of our module supply, we risk again making a short-sighted policy decision that will erode the U.S. solar industry and slow our progress toward meeting our climate commitments.