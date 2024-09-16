Sunrise brief: U.S. increases and extends clean energy import tariffs on China

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

U.S. increases and extends clean energy import tariffs on China The U.S. Trade Representative decided that it will expand tariffs on solar components, batteries, semiconductors, steel, and EVs from China.

Demand for large capacity battery storage cells goes strong as prices continue to slide The analysis from Taipei-based intelligence provider TrendForce finds that the average price for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) energy storage system cells continued to slide in August, reaching CNY 0.35/Wh ($0.049/Wh). Meanwhile, demand for large capacity cells continued to grow at a steady pace.

Using surplus PV power for seasonal underground thermal storage Scientists have proposed a new system that uses surplus PV energy in the spring and the autumn to charge up underground thermal energy storage for later use in the summer and winter. They have simulated it on a school facility in Seoul, with a few optional configurations for thermal storage. Power savings were up to 39%.

Chinese solar module prices fall despite price hikes in upstream segment In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

Milwaukee Tools wrench designed for solar construction At RE+ 2024, Nevados demonstrated use of Milwaukee Tools’ Controlled Torque Impact Wrenches in tightening bolts on the Trace solar tracker, the first to be certified for installation with Torque-Sense.