In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

12 GW of utility-scale solar deployed in first half of 2024, doubling 2023 

The Energy Information Administration reports that 20.2 GW of electricity generation capacity was deployed in the U.S. in the first half of 2024, with solar energy leading and energy storage also seeing significant deployments. Fossil fuel retirements exceeded new fossil constructions more than tenfold.

Google invests in 800 MW solar project in Illinois

The Double Black Diamond Solar project may be the largest solar installation east of the Mississippi when complete in 2025.

U.S. module manufacturers seek “critical” retroactive tariffs

Led by First Solar and Hanwha Q Cells, U.S. solar module manufacturers have filed allegations with the Commerce Department, citing “critical circumstances” and suggesting increased module imports due to their previous lawsuit filings.

Most states with renewables targets are meeting them

Nearly all states with a renewable portfolio standard have met or nearly met their current standard. Four states have yet to meet their solar carve-out requirements.

We must onshore the supply chain

Heliene modules on carports and a rooftop.

With the introduction of the American Tax Dollars for American Solar Manufacturing Act earlier this month, senators are trying to close this work-around and put American manufacturing back on a level playing field.

