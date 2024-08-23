TMEIC announces 9 GW utility-scale solar inverter factory in Texas

TMEIC Corporation Americas announced it will relocate its headquarters to Houston, Texas in March 2025. The headquarters move will coincide with the establishment of a new 144,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas.
TMEIC will manufacture utility-scale solar inverters at the facility. The company said the site is large enough to scale up to an annual production capacity of 9 GW of inverters and will scale based on demand.
The company has over 50 GW of its product installed and operational worldwide, with 28 GW installed in North America alone.
TMEIC is moving its headquarters from Roanoke, Virginia to Texas for the site expansion. TMEIC will maintain its office in Roanoke, Virginia, remaining devoted to designing, developing, and engineering advanced automation systems, large AC motors, and variable frequency drive systems for various industrial sectors worldwide.
The new Texas facility expansion is expected to create up to 300 local full-time jobs.
The Brookshire, Texas facility is scheduled to commence operations in October 2024. The facility will be situated near TMEIC’s existing uninterruptible power supply and medium voltage drive manufacturing plant in Katy, Texas.
“This strategic expansion underscores TMEIC’s dedication to the renewable energy industry, advancing clean energy technology, maintaining strong client relationships, and competing on a global basis while proudly manufacturing in the United States,” said Manmeet S. Bhatia, president and chief executive officer, TMEIC Corporation Americas.
TMEIC manufactures centralized PV inverters ranging from 600 V to 1500 V.
TMEIC joins a small but growing number of solar inverter makers who are manufacturing in the U.S., thus filling what has long been a void in the U.S. solar supply chain.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.