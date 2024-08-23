TMEIC announces 9 GW utility-scale solar inverter factory in Texas

TMEIC Corporation Americas announced it will relocate its headquarters to Houston, Texas in March 2025. The headquarters move will coincide with the establishment of a new 144,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas.

TMEIC will manufacture utility-scale solar inverters at the facility. The company said the site is large enough to scale up to an annual production capacity of 9 GW of inverters and will scale based on demand.

The company has over 50 GW of its product installed and operational worldwide, with 28 GW installed in North America alone.

TMEIC is moving its headquarters from Roanoke, Virginia to Texas for the site expansion. TMEIC will maintain its office in Roanoke, Virginia, remaining devoted to designing, developing, and engineering advanced automation systems, large AC motors, and variable frequency drive systems for various industrial sectors worldwide.

The new Texas facility expansion is expected to create up to 300 local full-time jobs.

The Brookshire, Texas facility is scheduled to commence operations in October 2024. The facility will be situated near TMEIC’s existing uninterruptible power supply and medium voltage drive manufacturing plant in Katy, Texas.

“This strategic expansion underscores TMEIC’s dedication to the renewable energy industry, advancing clean energy technology, maintaining strong client relationships, and competing on a global basis while proudly manufacturing in the United States,” said Manmeet S. Bhatia, president and chief executive officer, TMEIC Corporation Americas.

TMEIC manufactures centralized PV inverters ranging from 600 V to 1500 V.

TMEIC joins a small but growing number of solar inverter makers who are manufacturing in the U.S., thus filling what has long been a void in the U.S. solar supply chain.