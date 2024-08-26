Sunrise brief: Nevados trackers to qualify as domestic content in 2025

Nevados trackers to qualify as domestic content in 2025 Nevados reports that now taking orders for its domestic content All Terrain Trackers that it says will fully comply with both Treasury’s new elective safe harbor and pre-existing direct cost requirements, helping developers qualify for a 10% domestic content tax credit, which is in addition to the 30% base investment tax credit.

Novel blockchain-based virtual utility for P2P PV trading Researchers from Canada’s Western University have developed an open-source, blockchain-based virtual utility for peer-to-peer (P2P) solar trading, using smart contracts to save up to $1,600 (US dollars) for 10 homes in simulated scenarios.

Global polysilicon prices stable amid steady fundamentals In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

TMEIC announces 9 GW utility-scale solar inverter factory in Texas The Japan-headquartered manufacturer plans a 144,000 square foot U.S. facility.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.