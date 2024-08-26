Sunrise brief: Nevados trackers to qualify as domestic content in 2025

Also on the rise: TMEIC announces 9 GW utility-scale solar inverter factory in Texas. Novel blockchain-based virtual utility for P2P PV trading. And more.

pv magazine usa

Share

Nevados trackers to qualify as domestic content in 2025 Nevados reports that now taking orders for its domestic content All Terrain Trackers that it says will fully comply with both Treasury’s new elective safe harbor and pre-existing direct cost requirements, helping developers qualify for a 10% domestic content tax credit, which is in addition to the 30% base investment tax credit.

Novel blockchain-based virtual utility for P2P PV trading Researchers from Canada’s Western University have developed an open-source, blockchain-based virtual utility for peer-to-peer (P2P) solar trading, using smart contracts to save up to $1,600 (US dollars) for 10 homes in simulated scenarios.

Global polysilicon prices stable amid steady fundamentals In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

TMEIC announces 9 GW utility-scale solar inverter factory in Texas The Japan-headquartered manufacturer plans a 144,000 square foot U.S. facility.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week  pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

New research finds solar module anti-reflective coatings may reduce LCOE by over 2%
22 August 2024 Researchers in Morocco have examined the effects of an anti-reflective coating on solar panel performance under desert conditions and have found that...