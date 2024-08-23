Nevados trackers to qualify as domestic content in 2025

Nevados announced that its all-terrain solar solar trackers will qualify for domestic content with delivery by Q2 2025.

Nevados is known for its All Terrain Tracker, a single-axis tracker that is designed to fit undulating terrain by integrating the driveline and articulating capability into the same components. Last November the company announced a manufacturing partnership with Priefert Manufacturing, an East Texas family-owned business that has long supplied the ranch and rodeo markets.

Priefert has begun manufacturing torque tubes, structural fasteners, controllers, and rails from American-made steel at its 23-acre factory and expects to expand as a result.

“Nevados was already working on a domestic supply chain before the inflation Reduction Act. We had set the groundwork before the IRA was released,” said Scott Troy, vice president of operations & global supply chain at Nevados. “Our partnership with Priefert has allowed more reliable production, shorter shipping times, and a lower overall carbon footprint for our customers.”

Domestic content enables developers to qualify for the 10% additional tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. According to guidance released in May by the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service, to receive the bonus, all manufacturing processes for steel and iron components and 40% of manufactured products must take place in the United States..

Nevados reports that its domestic content trackers will fully comply with both Treasury’s new elective safe harbor and pre-existing direct cost requirements, helping developers qualify for a 10% domestic content tax credit, which is in addition to the 30% base investment tax credit.

“We’ve found partners who believe in the same things that we do. We have helped our customers get the details they need to file,” said Yezin Taha, CEO and founder of Nevados. “As a result we’re proud to be able to launch an American-made solar tracker so early, and we have an industry-leading product.”

By the close of 2024, Nevados reports that it will have shipped enough trackers to supply more than a gigawatt of solar generating capacity in the U.S., of 1.3 GW total contracted with client partners such as Ampliform, Cupertino Electric Inc., BlueWave, Cogent Renewables, CS Energy, Cupertino Electric, Inc., D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), Energix Renewables, Nexamp, Primoris Services Corporation, and SOLV Energy.

The company plans to begin taking orders for domestic content trackers in Q4 2024 and to ship them by Q2 2025. For developers not seeking domestic content incentives, Nevados will continue to offer non-domestic supplies.