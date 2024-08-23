Sunrise brief: Utilities plan hydrogen power projects that crowd out renewables

Terrasmart trackers now with hail stow feature Terrasmart reports that the hail mitigation system uses cloud-based monitoring to automatically trigger optimum stow position to protect solar assets without requiring operator intervention.

Report shows U.S. states and utilities easing into EVs The number and scope of electric vehicle regulations and charging incentives are increasing.

Utilities plan hydrogen power projects that crowd out renewables Several utilities have proposed hydrogen-capable generating units in their resource plans, a research center reports. But hydrogen projects face hurdles such that they “may not work” and conflict with renewables, another research group says.

The impact of semi-transparent solar modules on agrivoltaics yield Researchers have conducted a field study across two growing seasons, growing different kinds of vegetables under three types of modules with 40%, 5%, and 0% transparency. Their work is the first replicated research experiment that evaluates module transparency in an irrigated vegetable field setting.

New research finds solar module anti-reflective coatings may reduce LCOE by over 2% Researchers in Morocco have examined the effects of an anti-reflective coating on solar panel performance under desert conditions and have found that it enhanced both the annual performance ratio and the energy yield by 2% and 5.5%, respectively. They have also found it to be durable and able to withstand dry cleaning methods under accelerated testing.

Canadian Solar drops 15% post Q2 earnings report The solar company logged $1.64 billion in revenue, down from $2.36 billion in the previous year’s Q2.