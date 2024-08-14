People on the move: Green Lantern, FTC Solar, Perch Energy and more

Peter Diamandis is joining the Advisory Board of PeroNova, a climate tech company, to develop new uses for this cost-effective and versatile material.

Green Lantern Solar announced the promotion of Jon Sutton to Director of Engineering. Sutton, formerly Green Lantern Solar’s Construction Manager, possesses a wealth of experience in successfully leading complex engineering projects, making him a vital asset to the company’s ongoing success. In his new role, Sutton will lead Green Lantern Solar’s engineering division, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency across all projects.

FTC Solar’s Board of Directors appointed Yann Brandt, a longtime solar executive, as the company’s new president and chief executive officer and a member of the Board, effective August 19, 2024. He joins the company from FlexGen, a leading battery energy storage services and software company, where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer since November 2022 and previously as Chief Financial Officer since February 2021. Prior to FlexGen, Brandt served as CEO of Quick Mount PV, a manufacturer of solar racking for residential solar, where he led the company’s reorganization and subsequent strong growth.

Perch Energy, a clean energy technology platform and leading provider of community solar services, appointed Russ Main as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and Jeffrey Battles as senior vice president (SVP) of Technology.

National Renewable Solutions (NRS), a U.S.-based renewable energy company, announced four leadership promotions to charge the company’s growth plans: Lindsey Ransom is now chief commercial officer and will oversee offtake origination strategy, commercial markets and regulatory affairs, policy, ESG and communications functions. Mike Peck is chief operating officer after having been senior VP operations. In his new role, he will draw upon his 16 years of renewable energy industry experience to lead NRS in strategically improving its operations capabilities. Vineet Parkhe is chief technology officer. He and his team will continue to collaborate across the organization, and drive technical rigor, efficiency and innovation across all aspects of NRS’ business. Ben Klassen is the new chief legal officer. After serving as general counsel since February 2022 he will now focus on risk management and direction of legal strategy as NRS continues to grow its portfolio of renewable energy projects.

Bracewell LLP announced that renewable energy and project development attorney Hans P. Dyke has rejoined the firm’s Washington, DC office as partner in the energy practice. Dyke, a Bracewell partner from 2017 to 2021, returns to the firm after serving as general counsel of Sol Systems, LLC since he left Bracewell in 2021.

Flow Aluminum, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based startup innovating the energy industry with an aluminum-CO2 battery alternative to lithium-ion, announced the addition of Dr. Olaf Conrad as chief technology officer. In this executive role, Dr. Conrad will establish a technology roadmap for Flow Aluminum and lead its technical team in commercializing the product.