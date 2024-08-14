PNNL unveils Grid Storage Launchpad to bring together researchers to tackle energy storage tech

A new building at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory aims to unite researchers and stakeholders to push forward advancements in grid storage technologies

The new GSL building at PNNL.

Image: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the opening of the Grid Storage Launchpad (GSL), a new facility at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland, Washington.

The 93,000-square-foot or nearly hectare-sized research facility will house 30 laboratories and about 100 researchers. It is equipped to evaluate new battery materials and battery systems up to 100 kW operating under realistic grid conditions.

The DOE hopes that the ability to collaborate with scientists, engineers, industry, and agencies in one building will accelerate the development and roll-out of new grid-scale storage energy technologies and ideas.

Along with research initiatives, GSL will serve as an educational center, training technicians, grid operators, first responders, safety officials, and more.

Vince Sprenkle, energy storage expert and GSL’s first director said: “Energy storage will be a significant part of a resilient and reliable grid that’s fully decarbonized. And GSL will help us get there,” said “GSL is truly an integrated facility that incorporates everything from fundamental materials research to testing 100-kilowatt batteries.”

