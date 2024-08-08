Sunrise brief: Sunrun stock rises on strong cash generation in Q2 earnings

Also on the rise: Mobile floating PV plant powers Paris’ Olympic village. Array Technologies unveils wireless tracker system that requires no trenching. And more.

Array Technologies unveils wireless tracker system that requires no trenching The SkyLink Tracker System runs on solar power and stows when storms are detected by its snow and hail response systems.

Sunrun stock rises on strong cash generation in Q2 earnings The residential solar and energy storage provider increased its battery attachment rates and net subscriber value of its customers.

Solid-state battery from ION reaches 800 cycles, no sign of common solid-state issues The solid-state battery developer announced it has achieved 800 cycles with its battery, marking significant progress towards commercialization. If this trend continues, the development holds promising potential for grid-scale projects.

Mobile floating PV plant powers Paris’ Olympic village Transported 900 metres along the Seine, a 78 kW temporary photovoltaic power plant has docked at the Athletes’ Village to meet the needs of the Olympic and Paralympic Place for renewable electricity consumption.

Dual-axis solar tracker based on UV, MEMS sensors Researchers have designed a new tracking system that utilizes an arithmetic optimization-based PID controller. The proposed tracker uses two different sensor types – a UV sensor and a micro-electromechanical solar (MEMS) sensor. The first one calculates the intensity of UV radiation received from the sun, and the second one forecasts the sun’s path across the sky.

GoodWe unveils solar inverter for commercial and industrial projects The inverter is designed for small C&I applications and can be easily set during commissioning to a range of sizes and voltage outputs.

