Array Technologies unveils wireless tracker system that requires no trenching

Array Technologies, a specialist in utility-scale solar tracking solutions, launched SkyLink, a solar-powered wireless tracker system.

SkyLink includes an eight linked-row architecture with passive wind mitigation, PV string powered brushless DC motor, wireless communication called “Zigbee”, and a suite of Array SmarTrack features.

Zigbee wireless communication follows a defense-in-depth approach recommended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company said it adds multiple layers of protection against security breaches through wireless communication.

“Array strives to continuously enhance our products to support customers by reducing costs and installation times, and meet the growing challenges of extreme weather conditions,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer at Array Technologies. “As destructive storms become more frequent, our new SkyLink tracker system, with its reliable wireless communication, ensures that solar production remains uninterrupted during power grid disruptions and adverse weather.”

SkyLink’s eight row architecture allows for greater flexibility within a site layout, increasing PV capacity and cost savings for fragmented sites with irregular boundaries. With eight rows per motor, the tracker brings flexibility to site design.

Array said a battery-less control system enables the tracker to operate in extremely cold climates. The company said the tracker can operate in temperatures from -40 F to 140 F ambient.

The PV String powered brushless DC motor has an IP67 rating, indicating that it meets floodplain requirements.

The tracker supports most commercially available modules, according to Array, including framed or frameless crystalline, thin film, bifacial and back rails. Modules are attached using single fastener, high-speed mounting clamps with integrated grounding. Traditional rails are used for crystalline in landscape, custom racking for thin film and frameless crystalline and bifacial according to manufacturer specs.

The PV-powered control system enables the tracker to move whether the grid is operational or not. The tracker will automatically stow when hail or snow is detected by its automated response system. It also makes use of Array’s patented passive wind-stow technology.

The SkyLink tracker comes with a 10-year structural warranty 10 years structural; 5 years drive and controls components.

According to to Wood Mackenzie’s Global solar PV tracker market share’ report 2024, Array Technologies is one of the top tracker vendors, holding second place for the ninth consecutive year after Nextracker.

Click here to download the data sheet.