GoodWe unveils solar inverter for commercial and industrial projects

Global solar inverter provider GoodWe announced a new inverter product line for small commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects called the LVSMT-US inverter.

The inverter is designed to be easily calibrated during commissioning to a range of sizes and voltage outputs, including 22/28kW 208V, 23/30kW at 220V, and 25/32kW at 240V.

“The massive convenience that the voltage and capacity flexibility of this inverter offers is truly groundbreaking,” said Michael Mendik, country manager, GoodWe USA and Canada.

GoodWe uses the same string inverter technology as its SMT-US series for medium to large C&I installations while enhancing safety features.

LVSMT-US is a three-phase, low-voltage inverter with four maximum power point trackers (MPPT). It contains a rapid shutdown transmitter to meet safety requirements without the need for additional module-level hardware.

The inverter sports a maximum efficiency of 97.5% and a wide voltage operating range of 180V-950V, and 180% DC oversizing. It has a smart shadow scanning feature that can be activated in the event of temporary shade, removing the need for module level power electronics (MLPE).

GoodWe’s inverter includes Type II Surge Protection on both the DC and AC side, integrated AFCI, and the NEMA Type 4X rating.

“Following the success of our SMT-US series for medium- to large-scale C&I installations, we are bringing its advanced string-inverter technology to the small C&I market,” said Mendik. “From carports and schools to healthcare settings and retail establishments, this value-packed string inverter eliminates the need for costly MLPE, while still providing all of the benefits to improve the energy and financial performance over the system’s lifetime.”

GoodWe’s commercial and industrial product suite includes inverters, smart meters, and loggers for monitoring. The company is headquartered in China and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It has nearly 5,000 employees and a track record of over 71 GW of installation in over 100 countries as of the end of 2023.