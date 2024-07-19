In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Tesla lands huge 15.3 GWh Megapack supply contract with Intersect The Tesla order is equal to around 165% of the total battery energy storage systems the company deployed in Q2 2024, which saw the highest quarterly deployment in the company’s history to date.

Utility-scale agrivoltaic installation in Ohio is now operational Savion developed the 180 MW solar power plant located in Madison County, one of the first operating utility-scale solar sites to integrate soybeans, alfalfa and forage crop production within the array.

U.S. residential solar down 20% in 2024A webinar hosted by Roth Capital Partners looked at the health of the residential solar market and forecasts for next year.

Elastocalorics could replace heat pumps, air conditioning systems Elastocalorics have the potential to replace current air conditioning and heating systems, offering significant energy savings when paired with technologies such as photovoltaics.

First Solar probes potential infringement of TOPCon patents First Solar says it is evaluating potential infringement of its patents for its TOPCon tech, secured through the acquisition of TetraSun in 2013. The U.S. thin-film solar module manufacturer has not named the companies involved or given a timeline for the investigation.

 

 

