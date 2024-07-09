Transfer switch for home solar power integration

Nature’s Generator added a 50-amp 120/240V 12-circuit transfer switch its lineup of power transfer switches.

Designed to connect a home power supply to a solar-powered home’s power supply to a battery backup system, this 50-amp switch provides homeowners with the option to power more circuits than lower amp models. The company reports that the 50-amp model can handle up to 12,000 watts of power for 12 circuits (6 of 240V circuits or 12 of 120V circuits).

These switches, when connected to a home’s power supply and solar-powered battery-backup generator system, enable homeowners to manually choose when to power the selected circuits from their solar generator system.

The switches work by isolating the backup power from utility power. Nature’s Generator reports that its switches are code compliant and certified according to ISO/IEC Guide 17067, Conformity Assessment-Fundamentals of Product Certification, System 3, and in accordance with UL 1008 and CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 178.1. Although the transfer switch is prewired and designed for ease of installation, a licensed electrician is recommended

In September 2023 Nature’s Generator introduced a 30-Amp 12-circuit 120/240-Volt transfer switch.

“Our transfer switches integrate easily with home load centers,” explains Lawrence Zhou, CEO of Nature’s Generator. “During outages, the manual switch can power a home’s selected circuits keeping families safe by providing power for lighting and important electrical appliances. Additionally, with utilities’ higher peak-use rates, transfer switches empower homeowners to avoid those costs — saving money while saving the planet.”

The company says its switches can be used with other battery-backup solar generators as well as fossil fuel-powered generators. The caveat is that gas or propane generators require the inlet box (included with the 50-Amp model) be installed outdoors for safety from noxious fossil fuel fumes.

The retail price on the 50-amp Transfer Switch is currently $499.95. Click here for more details.