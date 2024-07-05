Sunrise brief: Tesla battery deployment up 157%; Megapack pricing down 44%

Lithium-ion battery fire safety starts with the manufacturer Fluence America’s president says stakeholder and first responder engagement is necessary to keep failures from becoming newsworthy events.

How to speed interconnection studies Automation of interconnection study processes is already underway and has room to grow, said executives from Pearl Street Technologies and Nira Energy on an industry panel. Other panelists discussed developing the engineering workforce.

Tesla battery deployment up 157%; Megapack pricing down 44% In its latest quarterly press release, traditionally focused on vehicle production, Tesla revealed a significant increase in energy storage deployment, officially reporting revenue for 9.4 GWh of deployed storage products.

Michigan legislation bars homeowners associations from banning solar House bill 5028 currently sits on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for signature, and once signed will grant condominium owners the freedom to generate solar energy on their rooftops.

All solar cell efficiencies at a glance – updated The research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 64 of the solar cell efficiency tables. There are 19 new results reported in the new version.

The importance of measuring albedo at solar sites As bifacial modules proliferate, estimations of albedo are becoming more important and with developers not prepared to install weather stations to assess solar resource, a popular option has become third-party, on-site measurements over periods as short as a day. Is this an acceptable compromise between costly on-site measuring and less accurate satellite data? Everoze’s Stefan Mau discusses the potential benefits and limitations of this approach.

Rhode Island passes energy storage act The act sets a storage procurement goal for the state requires utilities to create an interconnection tariff that values the flexibility benefits of energy storage.