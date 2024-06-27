Sunrise brief: New York governor urged to double solar deployment goal.

Solar ingot and wafer manufacturing coming to Oklahoma The Norwegian company, Norsun, announced an investment of $620 million in a 5 GW ingot and wafer facility planned in Tulsa.

People on the move: Spruce Power, ConnectDER, Amp Energy and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

pv magazine interview: ‘Oversupply issues may continue in 2025’ As part of our Intersolar 2024 interview series, pv magazine spoke with Amy Fang, Senior PV analyst at InfoLink Consulting, about new solar factories coming online and decreasing solar modules prices. She says the downward trend may continue until the first half of next year, with prices reaching $0.07/W, and estimates global module demand for this year could reached between 470 GW and 500 GW.

Back contact solar beats mono PERC at lifetime energy generation A new analysis finds that back contact solar shows an average lifetime energy generation increase of 16.0% over mono PERC. The paper also says back contact had an average 9.7% shorter payback time and 10.7% lower LCOE across all modelled locations.

New York governor urged to double solar deployment goal Currently New York has a state target of 10 GW deployed by 2030. The state’s Solar Energy Industries Association has called for a new target of 20 GW of distributed solar by 2035.