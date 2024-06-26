Pre-assembled residential solar canopy HelioWing product launches

World4Solar held a launch event at its warehouse in Miami, Florida to introduce HelioWing, a pre-constructed solar canopy structure.

The HelioWing is available in two base models, HelioWing 5 with 7.38 kWp and the HelioWing 7 with 9.84 kWp. The HelioWing 7 roof is made of 24 Aptos 400 W bifacial solar panels. The company uses Sol-Ark 12kW hybrid 2-phase inverters for its canopy.

The canopy design can be customized with features like storage capacity or a carport with a built-in EV charger. The modular energy systems come preassembled and preconfigured. The unit comes equipped with motion sensor LED light strips.

HelioWing 7 measures 22.7 feet by 22.4 feet by 13.10 feet and has a 500 square foot gap-free solar roof.

World4Solar noted that the canopy should take about six hours to install, when set up by a certified installer on a prepared foundation. The HelioWing can be used grid-tied or off-grid. To operate off-grid, or to store electricity for later use, battery packs are available ranging from 8.3 to 24.9 kWh.

Two available Level 2 chargers per unit work with all electric vehicles and add 25 miles average of range per hour of charging.

HelioWing is waterproof rated and has an average 20-year life span. The system comes with a 10-year warranty. The main structure is listed at MSRP $37,180, while the modules are priced at $5,044 and the inverters $6,825. A Tesla level 2 EV charger is priced at $1,625 while the battery system can range from about $7,500 to over $18,000 depending on products selected. The company also offers what it calls a “hurricane-hardened” canopy.