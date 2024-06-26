People on the move: Spruce Power, ConnectDER, Amp Energy and more

ConnectDER announced it has hired Ivo Steklac as the company’s new chief executive officer. Steklac previously served as chief technology officer of EVgo.

8 Rivers, a decarbonization technology developer, announced today the appointment of Asheley Kinsey as the firm’s chief financial officer.

EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, announced the promotion of Bill Liberto to vice president sales for commercial accounts.

Spruce Power, a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the U.S., announced that it has appointed Clara Nagy McBane to serve as a new member of its Board of Directors.

