People on the move: Spruce Power, ConnectDER, Amp Energy and more

ConnectDER announced it has hired Ivo Steklac as the company’s new chief executive officer. Steklac previously served as chief technology officer of EVgo.
8 Rivers, a decarbonization technology developer, announced today the appointment of Asheley Kinsey as the firm’s chief financial officer.
EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, announced the promotion of Bill Liberto to vice president sales for commercial accounts.
Spruce Power, a leading owner and operator of distributed solar energy assets across the U.S., announced that it has appointed Clara Nagy McBane to serve as a new member of its Board of Directors.
Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:
- David Rogers, founder & CEO of Amp Energy, welcomes Andy Hoffman, CFA, to the team as its newest Chief Financial Officer, joining from The Carlyle Group, where he led the origination, structuring, and underwriting of private credit real asset transactions within the firm’s $5B+ AUM Infrastructure Credit platform.
- Matthew Dorsen just joined Deriva Energy as their new Director of Development.
- Jiwan Singh is announcing their new role as Director of Engineering at Atwell, LLC.
Chief Commercial Officer
- Portland, OR
- $200,000 – $225,000
- Solar
Job Description
As Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), you will drive the commercial go-to-market strategy of the organization. This includes leading sales, marketing and business development. As CCO, you will work closely with the CEO, CSO and the leadership team to align commercial objectives with the company’s overall business goals, ensuring growth and market penetration and adoption.
Why You Should Apply:
- Competitive base salary between $200,000-$250,000
- Remote Opportunity
- Equity option available
- Opportunity to work with an innovative organization and disruptive product
- Generous benefits and PTO plan
Responsibilities:
- Develop and execute commercial strategies and tactics to drive growth and achieve business objectives.
- Lead the sales, business development and marketing teams to meet revenue targets and expand market share.
- Identify and cultivate new business opportunities, partnerships across the solar value chain.
- Oversee the creation and implementation of marketing campaigns and initiatives.
- Foster strong relationships with key customers, stakeholders, and industry partners.
- Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to guide strategic decisions.
- Maintain engagement with public affairs groups, non-governmental organizations, and government departments with interest and/or oversight over solar energy.
- Collaborate with the product development team to align offerings with customer needs and market demands.
- Manage the commercial budget, ensuring effective resource allocation.
- Provide regular performance reports to the CEO and internal stakeholders
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field; MBA or advanced degree preferred.
- Proven experience in a senior commercial role within the renewable energy sector, preferably with solar technologies. Experience negotiating with module manufacturers would be a plus.
- A deep understanding of the needs and concerns of the IPP’s, developers, finance firms, asset owners with respect to supply chain risk and other factors associated with delivery risk and project cost
- Track record of developing and executing successful commercial strategies.
- Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
- Strategic thinker with a data-driven decision-making approach.
- Excellent negotiation and problem-solving abilities.
- Willingness to travel as required.
