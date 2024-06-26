pv magazine interview: ‘Oversupply issues may continue in 2025’

As part of our Intersolar 2024 interview series, pv magazine spoke with Amy Fang, Senior PV analyst at InfoLink Consulting, about new solar factories coming online and decreasing solar modules prices. She says the downward trend may continue until the first half of next year, with prices reaching $0.07/W, and estimates global module demand for this year could reached between 470 GW and 500 GW.

Amy Fang and pv magazine director Mark Hutchins

Image: pv magazine

