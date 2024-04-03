Sunrise brief: DOE funds heated sand energy storage project pilot 

DOE funds heated sand energy storage project pilot A modeled commercial-scale project storing energy in heated sand could produce 135 MW of power for five days. The U.S. Department of Energy is funding a pilot project intended to demonstrate commercial viability.
Off-grid solar bench with wireless charging and Wi-Fi A California university was provided off-grid solar powered benches by Bluebolt Outdoor.
Researchers discover additive that enhances perovskite coating process By adding an ionic pair stabilizer to perovskite cells enables coating to take place in ambient air, simplifying the manufacturing process.
Tigo Energy provides software and services for solar installation companies Installers participating in Tigo’s Green Glove program are guided from solar design through project commissioning.
