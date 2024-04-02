Off-grid solar bench with wireless charging and Wi-Fi

California State University – Dominguez Hills has new off-grid solar powered benches on its campus, provided by Bluebolt Outdoor LLC.

The bench provides off-grid wireless charging for student devices like phones and tablets and contains a Wi-Fi access point. It has integrated LED lighting, USB charging ports, and a double-sided poster display space. The bench also contains environmental sensors for monitoring air quality and flood and fire detection.

Bluebolt said it manages advertising sales for the poster locations within customer-approved categories. The benches have been deployed in Katy, Texas, Victorville, California, and by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) in Boston, Massachusetts.

Solar generation in the off-grid unit is stored in a lithium-ion battery. The bench has a monocrystalline solar panel with 135 W of power and 21.6% efficiency, making it considerably less powerful than the 400 W+ panels installed on residential rooftops today.

The onboard battery is rated at 12.8 V and 55 Ah. Full specifications sheet can be found here.

Bluebolt said it will continue a rollout of its product at locations in Arkansas, California, Illinois, and Texas this summer.

The company also provides solar-integrated newspaper kiosks that also contain Wi-Fi hotspots and wired and wireless charging ports.