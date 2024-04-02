Tigo Energy provides software and services for solar installation companies

Tigo Energy, a solar component and software provider, released a new Total Quality Solar training program that borrows from the manufacturing principles of total quality management, a principle that defines an organization-wide effort to continuously improve products and services. Total Quality Solar is part of the company’s new Green Glove training program, which guides commercial and industrial (C&I) installers from solar design through commissioning of their installations.

pv magazine USA spoke with JD Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy at the NABCEP conference last month in Raleigh, where Tigo trainers led a session focused on TQS and the top five design and installation criteria for a successful installation. Dillon noted that after a slow period, solar bookings are back but the U.S. solar industry is challenged by misperceptions of the quality and longevity of solar installations. The growing trend, Dillon said, is in software and services like the Green Glove program, which helps the industry as a whole produce top quality work.

As part of the Green Glove program, Tigo support personnel provide guidance in the design phase, and then are available on call at regional Tigo locations during the installation. After installation, the support team conducts reviews and follow-up discussions.

One company that signed on to the Green Glove program is Circuit Energy Solutions, a Florida-based commercial solar installer that’s been in business for nearly 30 years.

“Optimizing the installation process is critically important to us because we operate in more than 15 U.S. states, and we got involved with the Green Glove program to help our installers deal with the wide variety of construction methods and designs they face,” said Brittany Johnson, project coordinator at Circuit Energy Solutions.

Aram Solar is another installer with deep experience that has signed to the Green Glove program. Based in California, Aram has been installing solar for 25 years. The company has used Tigo’s support for comprehensive design reviews as well for for offering assistance with multiple commercial solar installations.

“Through the Green Glove program, our installers now confidently navigate the intricacies of various construction methods and designs,” said Aram Alexander, owner of Aram Solar.

Tigo Energy was founded 17 years ago and specializes in the development and manufacture of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) hardware and software solutions designed to enhance safety, increase energy yield and lower operating costs of residential, commercial and utility-scale solar systems. The company reports that its MLPE platform monitors >1.5GWh installation daily.

“With thousands of engineering hours spent analyzing issues in C&I installations–regardless of whether those issues were related to Tigo products–Green Glove participants benefit from an unprecedented base of practical knowledge,” said Dillon.

Installers can register for the Green Glove program here.‍