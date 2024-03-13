People on the move: 247Solar, iSun, Earthrise Energy and more.

247Solar announced that energy industry veteran Rob Udell has joined as the firm’s CFO to help bring its patented technologies to market, and to conclude an ongoing Series A funding round that generated significant new investment at the end of 2023. Udell is a well-versed financial and business executive with 20 years of experience as a CFO and 30 years of financial experience. He has led acquisitions, divestitures, and financings worth over $3 billion, working with both public and private entities.

iSun, Inc. announced the appointment of Robert J. Zulkoski as Chief Executive Officer. Jeff Peck will remain full-time with iSun in a strategic advisory and operational role to support the CEO.

Will Fischer started a new position as VP of Development at Earthrise Energy

Preston Booker started a new position as VP of Sales at Sunrgy Solar Distribution

Alex Stark was promoted to Sr. Director, Performance Engineering at Pine Gate Renewables

Justin Whittenburg started a new position as HSE Director for Construction and Operations at SunGrid

Chief Development Officer | New York, NY New York, NY

Permanent

$200,000 – $250,000

Solar Job Description As the Chief Development Officer, you will deliver on the implementation of a robust pipeline of renewable energy projects with a focus on onshore wind and solar. You will supervise the permitting aspects of projects throughout the entire project development process. As an integral manager of the project development team, you will have oversight on siting, permitting, transmission interconnect, land control and public/government relations. You will manage new and existing projects and contribute to expanding the portfolio of projects while growing and developing a team to support these efforts. Additionally, you will take the initiative to conduct market intelligence and research when moving into new markets and areas in the US and support innovative and creative ways of developing utility-scale projects. Why You Should Apply: Competitive salary between $200,000-$250,000

Bonus opportunities and equity option through LTIP

401(k) plan with company match, and other health and wellness benefits

16 PTO days and 12 holidays Responsibilities: Spearhead the development of large-scale renewable energy projects, mainly wind and solar with a combination of BESS and H2, managing the entire lifecycle from initial project siting/acquisition, environmental permitting, engineering, interconnection studies, procurement, zoning, etc.

Develop multiple projects that support Origination of PPA and Build Transfer opportunities.

Manage a team of project developers as well as directly manage part of the projects.

Manage discretionary permitting activities at all levels of government, coordinating all federal, state, and local permits and studies.

Oversee interconnection process with help from technical resources.

Lead land acquisition from site identification to landowner negotiations. Maintain relationships with landowners and other local stakeholders.

Collaborate with internal teams and external consultants to evaluate project sites, designs, technology options, and procurement strategies.

Conduct comprehensive due diligence on project acquisitions, identifying opportunities and risks, and establishing priorities across multiple project portfolios based on development metrics.

Identify, contract, and collaborate with co-development partners to expand the overall development pipeline.

Administer service agreements with development partners and manage relationships with technical consultants, land experts, surveyors and other types of collaborators.

Monitor and present status report(s) to maintain up-to-date summary of project activities including preparation of materials upcoming major decisions and mitigations.

Identify and capitalize on new market opportunities and greenfield prospects. Fully understand financial drivers of all projects assigned. Work with the Finance department to determine the financial viability of projects.

Support technology assessment and market intelligence with respect to battery solutions to be incorporated in project designs and bids, inclusive of full understanding of project build and costs as well as operational costs. Requirements: 8+ years experience within the renewable industry; ideally has exposure to utility-scale wind, solar, storage and H2 projects.

Deep understanding of the policy, regulatory and competitive dynamics that drive revenue and market access.

Experience of taking multiple projects from inception through to NTP and/or COD in different regional power markets such as CAISO, WECC, MISO, SPP, PJM, SERC, ISONE, NYISO.

Familiarity with project real estate rights, land contracting, title resolutions, ALTA surveys, environmental regulations, permitting, and governmental rules.

Experience with project grid interconnection elements, interconnection studies, agreements, and processes.

Ability to deal with local community dynamics, as well as negotiate effectively with landowners and other stakeholders.

Proficient in managing project budgets and schedules. Understanding of financial modeling (DCF).

Expert use of MS Office products, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint, as well as a strong working understanding of Google Earth or other mapping software. Also experience with scheduling & cost control software will be valued.

Proven leadership and team management skills, with a focus on achieving results.